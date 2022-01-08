Washington vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Week 18 NFL schedule will feature a matchup at MetLife Stadium between two NFC East simply trying to finish their respective seasons on a positive note as the New York Giants (4-12) hosts Washington Football Team (6-10). The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Washington-Giants matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Giants Week 18 odds

Spread: Washington -7

Point total: Over 37.5

Moneyline: Washington -305, Giants +240

Our picks for Washington vs. Giants

Pick against the spread: Washington -7

The Giants are running on fumes and will have Mike Glennon once again taking snaps at quarterback to end the year. Lay the points with Washington in its final game being known as the “Football Team”.

Over/under: Under 37.5

Expect both teams to lean heavily into their respective run games in this one - the Giants out of necessity and Washington to get Antonio Gibson to 1,000 yards for the year. Take the under in what’ll be a low-scoring affair.

Preferred player prop: coming soon

