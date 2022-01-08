Bears vs. Vikings game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The final week of the NFL regular season will bring us a matchup of two NFC North already eliminated from playoff contention as the Chicago Bears (6-10) hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings (7-9). This could very well be the final games for both Matt Nagy and Mike Zimmer as the respective head coaches of their franchises. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Vikings matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Vikings Week 18 odds

Spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -225, Bears +185

Our picks for Bears vs. Vikings

Pick against the spread: Bears +5.5

The Bears have shown some fight over the last two weeks and have picked up a pair of victories over teams already eliminated from NFC playoff contention. Andy Dalton will most likely get the start again with Justin Fields out and with the Vikings probably deflated from getting eliminated, he could pick up another outright victory for Chicago.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Minnesota is 10-6 in overs this year but may be a bit subdued this week with nothing to play for and a lame duck coaching staff on the sidelines. Lean into the under here.

Preferred player prop: David Montgomery UNDER 66.5 rushing yards

I’m never a fan of taking under, but this one seems likely. The Bears are going to go with Andy Dalton under center so you know this offense is going to fizzle. Montgomery hasn’t had more than 64 yards rushing in a game since Week 13. In fact, he has had more than 64 yards rushing in just three total games this season. With an ugly all-around game, take the under here.

