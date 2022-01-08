Seahawks vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals still have a shot at winning the division and finishing the season with 12 wins. It’s certainly something that seems more possible after last week’s convincing win over the Dallas Cowboys, the first time Arizona has beaten a team with a winning record since November. They’re favored over the Seattle Seahawks this week, but with the Seahawks looking at a massive offseason overhaul, it feels like this could be their chance to go out with a bang. Kickoff for this one is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 18 odds

Spread: Cardinals -7

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Seahawks +230, Cardinals -290

Our picks for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: Seahawks +7

The Cardinals have failed to cover in five of their last six as favorites, and they’ve lost all four of their last home games outright. Throw in the fact that Seattle’s offense looked pretty good exploding for 51 points last week against the same Lions team the Cardinals lost to, and it feels like Seattle can easily come within a touchdown here.

Over/under: Under 48

There’s a chance that Arizona could have James Conner back, but even then it might not be enough to help put this game past 48 points. The Cardinals haven’t scored more than 25 in their last four, and seven of Seattle’s last eight road games have gone under.

