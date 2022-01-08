49ers vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The regular seasons ends with plenty on the line for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, there’s a lot more at steak for the 49ers, who need a win to punch their ticket to the postseason. The Rams, meanwhile, are looking to secure the NFC West title and the second seed in the NFC. It might look, on paper, like the Rams could run away with this one, but the 49ers have won all of their last five games against the Rams. This should be a good one. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Rams matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Rams Week 18 odds

Spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers +175, Rams -210

Our picks for 49ers vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: 49ers +4.5

The Niners have covered the spread in four of their last five games as underdogs. While it’s hard to get a sense of who could ultimately pull this one off, it should be a close one, thus the bet on San Francisco to cover.

Over/under: Over 44.5

The Niners are averaging 25 points per game this season, but they did manage to put up 31 on the Rams the last time these two teams played. Each of the last four home games have gone under for the Rams, but look for that streak to end this week.

Preferred player prop: Cooper Kupp over 116.5 receiving yards (-115)

The last time Kupp saw the Niners, he posted 122 yards on 11 catches, and the Rams only scored 10 points in that one. Going back to Week 13, he had three games in a row with at least 123 yards, but hasn’t topped 109 in his last two. Still, look for him to finish the season with a big outing.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.