Chargers vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

Against all probability, given where things stood a month ago, the Las Vegas Raiders are on the verge of making the playoffs. So are their division mates, the Los Angeles Chargers, who need a win to make it. The Raiders could also use a win, but they could still get in with some help in a couple other games this weekend. The point of all this is to say that this could end up being one of the more interesting games on tap this weekend. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Raiders matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 18 odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -160, Raiders +140

Our picks for Chargers vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: Chargers -3

The Chargers have covered in five of their last six road games against the Raiders. They’re going into this one close to full health, and we saw a pretty good Chargers team last week after a bunch of players came off the COVID list. Don’t overlook the fact that the Raiders have a -7 turnover differential during their current three-game winning streak; that’s some extraordinary luck.

Over/under: Over 49.5

Each of the Chargers’ last five games have gone over. Don’t look for them to hold anything back on offense.

Preferred player prop: Austin Ekeler over 56.5 rushing yards (-115)

Ekeler has had at least 58 rushing yards in each of his last four games. He’s facing a Raiders defense that’s giving up an average of 116 yards per game this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.