Bengals vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

With the AFC North all wrapped up, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said this week that he’ll be holding a clipboard on Sunday when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in the regular season finale. Running back Joe Mixon isn’t playing either, after he landed on the COVID list on Wednesday. That could at least make things interesting, or confusing, when it comes to betting on this one. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Browns matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Browns Week 18 odds

Spread: Browns -6

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Bengals +200, Browns -250

Our picks for Bengals vs. Browns

Pick against the spread: Bengals +6

Sure, the Bengals are a long shot to win this one, but the Browns have failed to cover in 12 of their last 14 against their fellow AFC North teams. Even with the Bengals leaning on their backups, it’s hard to see the Browns winning by this much.

Over/under: Under 38

The last eight games between these two teams have hit the over, but with Cincinnati’s starters out and the Browns offense struggling, it’s hard to see where they’re going to come up with 38 points.

