Jets vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

You might look at that 16-point spread in favor of the Buffalo Bills over the New York Jets this week and think “yeah, that makes sense.” But do not overlook the fact that the Bills have not been playing all that well over the second half of the season; if they had, they wouldn’t be needing a win in this one to hang onto the AFC East title. Even in the midst of a three-game win streak, Buffalo’s not doing a ton to convince anyone they can beat even the league’s worst teams by more than two touchdowns.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Jets haven’t looked all that terrible lately, despite cruising to another top-five draft pick. They played the Buccaneers to within four points last week, and they beat the Jaguars the week before that, which followed a seven-point loss to the Dolphins. Sure, the Bills shouldn’t have any problems winning this one, especially given how good their ground game is getting, but don’t be surprised if the Jets put up a fight. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Bills matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Bills Week 18 odds

Spread: Bills -16

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Jets +750, Bills -1250

Our picks for Jets vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Jets +16

The Jets have covered in each of their last three games, and that’s a spread big enough to drive a semi truck through.

Over/under: Over 41.5

Four of the last five Jets’ games have hit the over. There should be enough points to go around in this one.

Preferred player prop: Stefon Diggs OVER 74.5 receiving yards

Curious as to when the last time that Diggs had more than 74 receiving yards in a game? Well, that would be when Diggs played the Jets defense in Week 10. Diggs totaled eight receptions on 13 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown. While he hasn’t been able to recreate that performance since, with the team needing a win I think they lean on Diggs early and often.

