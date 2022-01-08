Steelers vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

This is it. Ben Roethlisberger’s last regular season game, and it’s a big one. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very thin chance of making the playoffs, but what’s more interesting is that they could keep their opponent this week, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, from making the postseason at all. AFC North games are always a little wild. The Ravens are big favorites in this one, but that feels a little too generous given how they’ve been playing. Either way, it should be a good one. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Ravens matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Ravens Week 18 odds

Spread: Ravens -5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Steelers +185, Ravens -225

Our picks for Steelers vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Steelers -5

The underdog has a big advantage when these two teams play each other. In their last eight meetings, the underdog has covered in seven. Top that with the fact that the Ravens are wholly underwhelming lately, losing three of their last four. Don’t discount the fact that this is Roethlisberger’s last regular season game, and it’d be sweet to go out with a win over their division rivals.

Over/under: Under 41.5

There’s too much on the line here for this to be an offensive free for all, especially with how well the Steelers defense is playing now. The Ravens are an even 8-8 for the over/under, and the Steelers are 6-10.

