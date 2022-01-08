Titans vs. Texans game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans can’t fool around this week, not if they want to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Fortunately for them, the football gods have delivered the Houston Texas as their opponent this week. Another motivation the Titans will likely carry into this game is erasing an embarrassing Week 11 loss to these very same Texans.

Sure, it could happen again, but Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is unlikely to throw another career-high four picks in this game, like he did in the last one. Not with so much riding on their regular season finale. Houston’s is the league’s worst team when it comes to stopping the run. That makes for a terrible mismatch against Tennessee, one of the league’s best on the ground. Tune in at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday to see how it all plays out.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Texans matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Texans Week 18 odds

Spread: Titans -10

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -510, Texans +375

Our picks for Titans vs. Texans

Pick against the spread: Titans -10

Houston is a respectable 7-9 against the spread this season, thanks to being double-digit underdogs in most of their games. That might lure some interest in taking the underdogs here, but know that the Titans are riding a perfect 7-0 streak in road games against their fellow AFC South teams. Oh, and there’s that motivation thing at play here too. The sooner Tennessee puts this one in the bag, the sooner they can get ready for the postseason.

Over/under: Over 43

Nine of the last 10 games between these two teams when playing in Houston have gone over.

Preferred player prop: Rex Burkhead OVER 41.5 rushing yards

It feels weird to be supportive of a Burkhead rushing prop that doesn’t involve finding the endzone, but here we are. Burkhead has had at least 40 rushing yards in each of his last four games. Also, when these teams met in Week 11, Burkhead had 18 carries for 40 yards. It feels icky, but I still think that Burkhead hits the over in a game that doesn’t mean anything for the Texans.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.