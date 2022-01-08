Saints vs. Falcons game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

At long last the season draws to a merciful end for the NFC South. For the Atlanta Falcons, it’s the last game before an offseason of some soul searching. Meanwhile, their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, still have a sliver of hope for a playoff spot, despite their own troubles this season. They’ll need luck from a few other teams to make it, but they’ll have to beat the Falcons too. That shouldn’t be a problem. Kickoff for this one is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-Falcons matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Falcons Week 18 odds

Spread: Saints -3.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Saints -190, Falcons +160

Our picks for Saints vs. Falcons

Pick against the spread: Saints -3.5

The Falcons have lost 10 of their last 11 games against NFC opponents, and it’s hard to trust them to get up for this one, even a division rival. Plus, the Saints have covered in five of their last six road games against the Falcons.

Over/under: Over 39.5

That’s a pretty low total, even for these two teams. The Saints should be able to put up at least 25 on the Falcons — Taysom Hill has had success starting against this team in the past too.

Preferred player prop: Alvin Kamara OVER 95.5 rushing + receiving yards

The Saints need a win to stay in playoff contention so they won’t be able to rest anyone in this game. Kamara continues to be the entirety of this offense. When these teams met in Week 9, Kamara totaled 104 yards. The Falcons are playing for pride and I think Kamara takes advantage of the defense thinking about the rest in the offseason.

