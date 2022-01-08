Patriots vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

This may be the last week of the regular season, but the New England Patriots still have a lot on the line. They’re still vying for the AFC East title and a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In other words, don’t expect any mercy whatsoever from the Patriots. The Dolphins beat the Patriots the last time they played, squeaking by with a one-point win back in Week 1. But a lot has changed since then. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots-Dolphins matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 18 odds

Spread: Patriots -6.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Patriots -260, Dolphins +210

Our picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: Patriots -6.5

You know Bill Belichick isn’t going to take his foot off the gas just because it’s the last game of the season. They’ve covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games, and with the Dolphins offense struggling, this shouldn’t be a problem for New England.

Over/under: Under

All of New England’s last four road games have gone under. The Dolphins are averaging less than 20 points per game. It all points to the under.

Preferred player prop: Mac Jones OVER 214.5 passing yards

In a rematch from Jones’ first career game, he draws the Dolphins before the Patriots head to the playoffs. While the Pats aren’t playing for much, they need a win and a Buffalo Bills loss to win the AFC East. I think Jones plays the whole game and doesn’t get rested. With that in mind, he put up 281 passing yards in Week 1 and I think he hits the over at least for this line.

