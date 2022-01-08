Panthers vs. Bucs game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The Week 18 schedule will feature the reigning Super Bowl champions at home as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers (12-4) are still in play for the No. 2 seed in the NFC and are trying to put the Antonio Brown saga behind them before the playoffs. The Panthers (5-11) are simply trying to get to the finish line of a miserable season. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Bucs matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Bucs Week 18 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -8

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -380, Panthers +290

Our picks for Panthers vs. Bucs

Pick against the spread: Bucs -8

The injury-plagued Bucs were still able to rout the Panthers in Charlotte two weeks ago. Even without the aforementioned Brown or potentially running back Ronald Jones, they should be able to secure a two-score victory over Sam Darnold and the hapless Panthers to close the regular season.

Over/under: Over 41.5

Tampa will put up its usual 27-30 points and one would imagine Carolina putting up a few token touchdown drives to trigger the over here.

Preferred player prop: Rob Gronkowski UNDER 66.5 receiving yards

When these teams met in Week 16, the Bucs won 32-6. Even with all of that offense, Gronk was held to one reception for 21 yards. Even though he is one of Brady’s favorite targets, he shouldn’t be needed in this game. Once they have a firm grasp on the lead, which shouldn’t take long, Gronk is likely one of the first players that will be pulled. Gronk has had more than 66 receiving yards just four times this entire season. Hit the UNDER here.

