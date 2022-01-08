Chiefs vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 18 NFL season

The season can’t end soon enough for the Denver Broncos. They’ve lost four of their last five, including back-to-back losses to their fellow AFC West teams in the last two weeks. Expect to make it three this Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have already won the division and the No. 1 seed in the AFC is unlikely. Still, they can’t afford to lose this one, or else they could be looking at seeding behind Cincinnati and Buffalo. Beyond that, Kansas City could use a convincing win headed into the postseason to quiet some of the disbelief they’ve invited. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Broncos matchup in Week 18 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 18 odds

Spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Chiefs -525, Broncos +385

Our picks for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -10.5

The Chiefs have covered in six of their last seven games, and they’ve beaten the Broncos outright for 12 straight contests. It’s a big spread that might scare some bettors away, but look for Kansas City to put a hurting on Denver.

Over/under: Under 45

The total has hit the over in just four Broncos games this season. They haven’t scored more than 13 points in each of their last three outings and in four of their last five. Betting the over on a Pat Shurmur offense is always a dicey proposition.

Preferred player prop: Tyreek Hill under 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

This would have been unthinkable a couple months ago, but Hill hasn’t had more than 40 yards in each of his last two games. Plus, the last time he played the Broncos, he had just 22 yards on two catches.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.