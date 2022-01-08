What seed can Chiefs be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the 2021 AFC West champions and will spend Week 18 attempting to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference. The team is 11-5 and tied with the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC.

The Titans have the head-to-head tiebreaker, so a Titans win forecloses the Chiefs’ chance at the top seed and the bye that comes with. But, there is value in the No. 2 seed, with home field in the Wild Card round and if they advance, home field in the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs travel to face the Denver Broncos to close out the season. The Chiefs are a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Relevant games in Week 18 impacting the Chiefs seeding possibilities include:

Chiefs @ Broncos

Titans @ Texans

Bengals @ Browns

Patriots @ Dolphins

Jets @ Bills

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 1 seed

Chiefs win + Titans loss or tie, OR Chiefs tie + Titans loss

How they can be No. 2 seed

Chiefs win + Titans win, OR Chiefs tie + Titans win/tie, OR Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Bills loss/tie + Patriots loss/tie

How they can be No. 3 seed

Chiefs loss + Bengals win + Bills loss/tie + Patriots loss/tie, OR Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Bills win, OR Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Patriots win

How they can be No. 4 seed