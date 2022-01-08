What seed can Cowboys be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 18 matchup of two teams already in the playoffs. Dallas won the NFC East and is guaranteed a top-four seed while the Eagles claimed a wild card berth and will finish in either sixth or seventh place.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday and the game will air on ESPN and ABC. The Cowboys are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys are dealing with some COVID-19 issues with linebacker Micah Parsons and OT Tyron Smith sidelined. The Eagles are likely to sit some of their starters with their seeding mostly settled.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Cowboys include:

Panthers @ Buccaneers

49ers @ Rams

Seahawks @ Cardinals

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 2 seed

Cowboys win + Bucs loss + Rams loss + Cardinals loss/tie

How they can be No. 3 seed

Cowboys win + Bucs win/tie + Rams loss + Cardinals loss/tie

How they can be No. 4 seed