What seed can Eagles be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 and the incentives for each team are decidedly different. Both have clinched a playoff berth, but while the Cowboys can gain some valuable home field advantage potential, the Eagles are settled into a road game as a wild card team and have little chance of hosting any games in the 2022 playoffs.

The Eagles have played coy for much of this week, but it’s a good bet they choose to rest some of their starters. We might see the starters out there in the first quarter, but it would be a bit of an upset if they played all four quarters. The team has made the playoffs but can only be the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

The Eagles are a 6.5-point underdog against the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas is expected to be without offensive tackle Tyron Smith, linebacker Micah Parsons, and cornerback Anthony Brown due to COVID-19.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Eagles include:

49ers @ Rams

Saints @ Falcons

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 6 seed

Eagles win + 49ers loss/tie, OR Eagles tie + 49ers loss, OR 49ers loss + Saints win

How they can be No. 7 seed