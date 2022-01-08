 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What seed can Eagles be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Eagles are headed to the playoffs. We break down their seeding possibilities.

By David Fucillo
A bag of Wilson NFL footballs with Philadelphia Eagles logo as well as a helmet are seen on the sidelines before the game against Washington at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 and the incentives for each team are decidedly different. Both have clinched a playoff berth, but while the Cowboys can gain some valuable home field advantage potential, the Eagles are settled into a road game as a wild card team and have little chance of hosting any games in the 2022 playoffs.

The Eagles have played coy for much of this week, but it’s a good bet they choose to rest some of their starters. We might see the starters out there in the first quarter, but it would be a bit of an upset if they played all four quarters. The team has made the playoffs but can only be the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

The Eagles are a 6.5-point underdog against the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas is expected to be without offensive tackle Tyron Smith, linebacker Micah Parsons, and cornerback Anthony Brown due to COVID-19.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Eagles include:

49ers @ Rams
Saints @ Falcons

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 6 seed

  1. Eagles win + 49ers loss/tie, OR
  2. Eagles tie + 49ers loss, OR
  3. 49ers loss + Saints win

How they can be No. 7 seed

  1. 49ers win, OR
  2. Eagles loss/tie + 49ers tie
  3. Eagles loss + Saints loss/tie

