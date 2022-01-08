Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Melvin Gordon hasn’t provided much for his fantasy managers over the past three weeks. Could he possibly break out against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

From Weeks 15-17, Gordon has totaled 92 scoreless rushing yards on 32 carries. It’s no coincidence that the majority of those unimpressive results came while Drew Lock was under center for Denver. The Broncos have scored just 33 points in about 10 quarters with Lock, who will likely get another start in Week 18 as Denver has placed Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve. That’s bad news for the entire offense, Gordon included. Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson have allowed accrued double-digit fantasy points against the Chiefs over the previous three weeks, so the matchup gives Gordon some hope.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Splitting touches with Javonte Williams and attached to a sinking offense, Gordon is merely a flex play for season-long leagues in Week 18 and not a very exciting one.