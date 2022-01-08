Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Mecole Hardman once again showcased his big-play ability with a 53-yard catch last week against the Bengals. Could he tear off a few more chunk gains against the Denver Broncos in Week 18?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman could take advantage of this matchup, especially with Broncos cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby both battling injuries and uncertain to play in Week 18, as of Thursday afternoon. Plus, the Broncos have given up some long pass plays recently, including a 45-yard touchdown to Mike Williams in Week 17 and a 56-yard score to Tyler Boyd in Week 15. However, while those two WRs see consistently high snap counts, Hardman’s playing time has been cut drastically over the couple of months. He hasn’t played at least half of Kansas City’s offensive snaps since Week 9, and he played just 19 snaps (31 percent) last week against the Bengals. At best, he’s the team’s fourth receiver at the moment, behind Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Byron Pringle. That makes Hardman incredibly difficult to rely on in any matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You could consider Hardman as a high-risk, high-reward DraftKings play at $3,800. But he shouldn’t be started in any season-long leagues.