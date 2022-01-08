Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is likely out for this weekend’s game, and the Chiefs will be playing to win. That could mean big things are ahead for Darrel Williams. Let’s cover his fantasy outlook for Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

With CEH inactive last week, Williams handled 14 carries and three receptions, gained 107 yards from scrimmage and punched in a couple of one-yard touchdowns. Considering that Kansas City still has a shot of grabbing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs’ offense will be full-go this Saturday, which should mean another large workload for Williams. The Broncos’ run defense has been pretty firm in general this season, but Austin Ekeler racked up 20 PPR points against them last week, and they allowed 151 rushing yards and a touchdown to the Raiders’ RB duo of Josh Jacobs and Peyton Barber in Week 16.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As long as Edwards-Helaire is indeed out, Williams looks like a low-end RB1 for Week 18. Start him with confidence.