Derrick Gore start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Derrick Gore may be moving up the Chiefs’ RB depth chart in Week 18. What might that mean for this fantasy potential against the Denver Broncos?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Derrick Gore

Something terrible would have to befall Darrel Williams for Gore to have much fantasy appeal this week. Although he has seen an expanded workload over the past two weeks while Clyde Edwards-Helaire has nursed a shoulder injury, keep in mind that most of his 15 touches in Week 16 came once the Chiefs established a 27-point lead over the Steelers. He then played just 13 percent of the offensive snaps in a much more competitive game against the Bengals last week. Gore tallied 45 yards on four touches there. If KC gets out to a three- or four-possession lead in Denver, maybe then Gore will eat. But depending on such a game flow is always ill-advised.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gore has proven to be a serviceable breather back for the Chiefs with CEH on the mend. But that’s all he is at this point. Sit him.