Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Javonte Williams ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brian Murphy_UCF
Javonte Williams shredded the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense in Week 13. Does he have any chance at logging a repeat performance in Saturday’s rematch?

Williams registered one of the more impressive performances by a running back this season during that game in Kansas City. He ran for 102 yards on 23 carries and added six catches, 76 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. Of course, that game occurred without Melvin Gordon, who returned in Week 14 and has continued to split the backfield work pretty evenly with Williams since. The rookie has really struggled — along with Denver’s entire offense — over the past two weeks with Drew Lock at quarterback; Williams recorded just 42 yards on 21 carries in those games. He also caught just three passes for 10 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon’s presence basically cuts Williams’ fantasy ceiling in half, and Lock’s presence lowers it even further. Williams should be considered a touchdown-or-best RB2 for Week 18.

