Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 18 fantasy football advice

Courtland Sutton turned in his best statistical performance since October last week. What does that mean for his Week 18 outlook against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

It’s sad that 60 receiving yards stands as Sutton’s high mark since Week 7, but that’s the truth. And he’ll probably have a hard time reaching that number again with Jerry Jeudy, who didn’t play in Week 17, back in the fold this week. From Week 8 through Week 16, with Jeudy active, Sutton never surpassed 40 yards and didn’t score in any game. That includes a 2-15-0 line against the Chiefs in Week 13. On the bright side, Sutton did come away from last week’s game with a 44-yard play, his longest since Week 2, and the Chiefs have allowed the fourth-most 40-yard pass plays in the NFL, including multiple ones last week in Cincinnati. With Drew Lock’s cannon arm, such a big play is possible here. It just seems unlikely because, again, Sutton has yet to make any such plays while Jeudy is also on the field.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sutton is a WR 4/5 in Week 18. Sit him.