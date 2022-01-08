What seed can Bills be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills come into Week 18 with a wide variety of seeding outcomes as possibilities. They have secured a playoff spot, but can theoretically finish as high as the No. 2 seed all they way down to the No. 7 seed. That range is due to the fact they have yet to secure the AFC East, as the Patriots could still take the crown and the home field game that comes with it on Sunday.

The Bills do get a good matchup on Sunday though, as they are massive 16-point favorites over the Jets at DraftKings Sportsbook. A win would secure them the division and at least the No. 4 seed, while a win also gives them a chance at the No. 2 or 3 seeds with help.

If they win, Bills fans will want the Chiefs and the Bengals to lose, which would give them the biggest boost into the No. 2 seed. The No. 2 seed would give them home field in the Divisional Round if they can win their Wild Card round matchup.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Bills include:

Jets @ Bills

Chiefs @ Broncos

Bengals @ Browns

Patriots @ Dolphins

Colts @ Jaguars

Chargers @ Raiders

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 2 seed

Bills win + Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie

How they can be No. 3 seed

Bills win + Chiefs win/tie + Bengals loss/tie, OR Bills win + Chiefs loss + Bengals win, OR Bills tie + Patriots loss/tie + Bengals loss

How they can be No. 4 seed

Bills win + Chiefs win/tie + Bengals win, OR Bills tie + Patriots loss/tie + Bengals win/tie, OR Bills loss + Patriots loss

How they can be No. 5 seed

Bills tie + Patriots win, OR Bills loss + Patriots win/tie + Colts loss/tie + Raiders tie

How they can be No. 6 seed

Bills loss + Patriots win/tie + Colts loss/tie + Raiders win, OR Bills loss + Patriots win/tie + Colts loss/tie + Chargers win, OR Bills loss + Patriots win/tie + Colts win + Raiders tie

How they can be No. 7 seed