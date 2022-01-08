What seed can Titans be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Tennessee Titans have the AFC South title under wraps, but still have to finish off the season with a win to keep their No. 1 seeding, which comes with a bye week and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

When the Titans lost to bad Texans and Steelers teams and were thumped by the Patriots and couldn’t get much offense going after Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury, they sure didn’t seem destined for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but here we are.

If the Titans beat the Texans, they secure the No. 1 seed and can give Derrick Henry another week to get his NFL legs back for a playoff run. If they lose, they could fall all the way down to the No. 4 seed. The good news is that they are 10-point favorites over the Texans at DraftKings Sportsbook. The bad news is that they lost to the Texans in Tennessee back in Week 11. They are playing much better now though, which is why they currently hold the No. 1 seed and a 10-point odds advantage on the road.

They could keep the No. 1 spot with a loss, but would need the Chiefs, Bengals and Bills to all lose.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Titans include:

Titans @ Texans

Chiefs @ Broncos

Bengals @ Browns

Patriots @ Dolphins

Jets @ Bills

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 1 seed

Titans win, OR Titans tie + Chiefs loss/tie, OR Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Patriots loss/tie, OR Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Bills win

How they can be No. 2 seed

Titans tie + Chiefs win Titans tie + Chiefs win/tie + Bengals loss/tie + Bills win, OR Titans loss + Chiefs win/tie + Bengals loss/tie + Patriots loss/tie, OR Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bengals win + Bills win, OR Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bengals win + Patriots loss/tie, OR Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Bills loss/tie + Patriots win

How they can be No. 3 seed

Titans loss + Chiefs win/tie + Bengals win + Bills win, OR Titans loss + Chiefs win/tie + Bengals win + Patriots loss/tie, OR Titans loss + Chiefs win/tie + Bengals loss/tie + Bills loss/tie, OR Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bengals win + Bills loss/tie + Patriots win

How they can be No. 4 seed