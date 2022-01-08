What seed can Bengals be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Cincinnati Bengals are on fire right now and with big wins against the Ravens and Chiefs over the last two weeks, they secured the AFC North and the No. 4 seed at worst. They still have a shot at the No. 1, 2, or 3 seed, but they appear to be set on resting players, including quarterback Joe Burrow, which puts them as 6-point underdogs to the Browns over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Browns will also be without their starting quarterback and could limit Nick Chubb who is dealing with an injury, so a win isn’t out of the picture for the Bengals even with their “B” team. One likely reason they are resting some starters is because the odds are against them of moving up in the seeding, as they need one of the Chiefs or Titans, who are big favorites in their matchups, to lose.

It does still seem odd that head coach ac Taylor already said he was resting players though. The Chiefs play on Saturday and if they were to be upset by the Broncos, the Bengals would only need to beat a bad Browns team to secure the No. 2 seed, which means an assured home game in the Divisional Round if they get there.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Bengals include:

Bengals @ Browns

Titans @ Texans

Chiefs @ Broncos

Patriots @ Dolphins

Jets @ Bills

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 1 seed

CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss/tie, OR CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win

How they can be No. 2 seed

CIN win + TEN win/tie + KC loss + NE loss/tie, OR CIN win + TEN win/tie + KC loss + BUF win, OR CIN win + TEN loss + KC win/tie + NE loss/tie, OR CIN win + TEN loss + KC win/tie + BUF win, OR CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF loss/tie + NE win

How they can be No. 3 seed

CIN win + TEN win/tie + KC win/tie + NE loss/tie, OR CIN win + TEN win/tie + KC win/tie + BUF win, OR CIN win + TEN win/tie + KC loss + BUF loss/tie + NE win, OR CIN win + TEN loss + KC win/tie + BUF loss/tie + NE win, OR CIN tie + BUF tie + NE loss/tie, OR CIN loss/tie + BUF loss + NE loss

How they can be No. 4 seed