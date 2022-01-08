What seed can Colts be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Colts don’t have much room for error this week, as a loss to the Jaguars would put them in real peril of not making the playoffs. Of course, the Jaguars need to lose to once again get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and the Colts are 15-point favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A win puts the Colts in the playoffs no matter what else happens. And if they win, their seeding possibilities range from No. 5 to No. 7, with 7 being the most likely. There’s not much room to worry about any other game than the one they’re playing against the Jaguars this week.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Colts include:

Colts @ Jaguars

Patriots @ Dolphins

Jets @ Bills

Steelers @ Ravens

Chargers @ Raiders

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 5 seed

Colts win + Patriots loss + Raiders loss/tie, OR Colts win + Bills loss + Raiders loss/tie

How they can be No. 6 seed

Colts win + Patriots win/tie + Bills win/tie + Raiders loss/tie, OR Colts win + Patriots loss + Raiders win, OR Colts win + Bills loss + Raiders win, OR Colts tie + Raiders tie

How they can be No. 7 seed

Colts win + NE win/tie + Bills win/tie + Raiders win, OR Colts tie + Raiders win, OR Colts tie + Chargers win, OR Colts loss + Steelers tie + Raiders win, OR Colts loss + Steelers loss + Raiders win + Dolphins win

How they can be eliminated from the playoffs