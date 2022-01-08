What seed can the Rams be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Rams are giving quarterback Matthew Stafford something that he hasn’t had since 2016 and that is a playoff berth. They currently sit as the No. 2 seed in the NFC and can maintain that position with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. The farthest they can fall is the No. 5 seed which would lose them home-field advantage in the Wild Card round.

The 12-4 Rams have won five games in a row and are getting hot at the right time. Most recently, they beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 in Week 17. For the 49ers, they are coming off a 23-7 win against the Houston Texans and have won three of their last four games. When these two teams met in Week 10, it was the 49ers that came away with a 31-10 victory over the Rams.

The Rams made the playoffs in 2020, won their Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks, but lost in the Divisional round to the Green Bay Packers. The last time they made it past the divisional round, they lost in Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Rams include:

49ers @ Rams

Seahawks @ Cardinals

Panthers @ Buccaneers

Cowboys @ Eagles

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 2 seed

Rams win, OR Rams tie + Bucs loss/tie, OR Cardinals loss/tie + Bucs loss + Cowboys loss/tie

How they can be No. 3 seed

Rams tie + Bucs win, OR Rams loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Bucs win/tie + Cowboys loss/tie, OR Rams loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Bucs loss + Cowboys win

How they can be No. 4 seed

Rams loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Bucs win/tie + Cowboys win

How they can be No. 5 seed