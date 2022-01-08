What seed can Buccaneers be in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions and they have clinched a playoff spot already since they won the NFC South. At the very least, they have the No. 4 seed locked up as their lowest landing spot since they won a division. With a Week 18 win against the Carolina Panthers, they at least have the chance to move up to the No. 2 seed.

The 12-4 Bucs have won two games in a row entering into Week 18 with victories over the Panthers and the New York Jets. They did shockingly lose to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 as a Tom Brady-led offense suffered a rare shutout. The Panthers started the season 3-0, but that seems like years ago as they have lost six games in a row. Their most recent was an 18-10 loss to the Saints.

Prior to the 2020 season, the Buccaneers hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007. They lost in the Wild Card round in both 2005 and 2007. In 2002, Tampa Bay had a 12-4 regular-season record and convincingly won their way to the XXXVII Super Bowl title against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Relevant games impacting seeding for the Bucs include:

Panthers @ Bucs

49ers @ Rams

Seahawks @ Cardinals

Cowboys @ Eagles

All seeding possibilities are broken down through NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

How they can be No. 2 seed

Bucs win + Rams loss/tie, OR Bucs tie + Rams loss

How they can be No. 3 seed

Rams win, OR Bucs loss/tie + Rams tie Bucs loss + Cardinals win Bucs loss + Cowboys loss/tie

How they can be No. 4 seed