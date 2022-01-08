NFL playoff bracket: What the schedule of games looks like heading into Week 18

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are just around the corner and the playoff field will be finalized in Week 18. 11 of the 14 playoff spots have been clinched. Three wild card berths will be clinched this weekend, the AFC East title is to be determined, and the AFC’s No. 1 seed is up for grabs. It could be a weekend filled with chaos.

Week 18 gets started on Saturday with Chiefs-Broncos and Cowboys-Eagles. Both will impact the final seeding although everybody can secure a playoff berth in this group already has. The Chiefs have a shot at the No. 1 seed, so we can probably expect their starters to play close to a normal weekend. The Cowboys cannot claim the No. 1 seed and need some help to move up to No. 2 or No. 3. Meanwhile, the Eagles cannot climb higher than No. 6. All that is to say, we might see starters get some rest in that game.

Sunday will bring a busy day capped by what could be a wild Sunday Night Football contest between the Chargers and Raiders. The Chargers need a win to get in. The Raiders could get in with a loss, but would require help from the Colts and Steelers, so they’ll know by SNF kickoff if they need a win.

Here’s what the playoff bracket looks like heading into Week 18. We’ll update this as the weekend progresses.

AFC

#1 Tennessee Titans — BYE

#2 Kansas City Chiefs vs. #7 Los Angeles Chargers

#3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. #6 Indianapolis Colts

#4 Buffalo Bills vs. #5 New England Patriots

NFC

#1 Green Bay Packers — BYE

#2 Los Angeles Rams vs. #7 Philadelphia Eagles

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. #6 San Francisco 49ers

#4 Dallas Cowboys vs. #5 Arizona Cardinals