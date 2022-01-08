24 Seton Hall vs. UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday will bring us a competitive Big East battle in Newark, NJ, as the No. 24 Seton Hall Pirates play host to the UConn Huskies.

Seton Hall (10-3, 1-2 Big East) ended a two-game losing streak and got its first conference win of the season on Tuesday with a 71-56 victory over Butler. The Pirates grabbed control of this one midway through the first half and never relinquished control in the win. Alexi Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Bryce Aiken had 12 points and seven assists.

UConn (10-3, 1-1 Big East) also got its first conference on Tuesday when going into Milwaukee and downing Marquette 78-70. Both teams were pretty even on the stat sheet but the Huskies managed to keep the Golden Eagles at an arm’s length throughout the contest. Tyrese Martin dropped 25 points and six rebounds, RJ Cole had 20 points and seven assists in the win.

How to watch UConn vs. Seton Hall

When: Saturday, January 8th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports and Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -4

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Under 139.5

We have two pretty good defensive teams battling each other in a tight conference matchup on a Saturday afternoon. Lean into the under.

