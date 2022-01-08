16 Providence vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 Providence Friars suffered a brutal conference loss this week and return to the Dunkin Donuts Center on Saturday looking to bounce back against the St. John’s Red Storm.

Providence (13-2, 3-1 Big East) got its doors blown off at Marquette on Tuesday, having its eight-game winning streak snapped in a brutal 88-56 loss. The Friars shot just 33% from the field and never led for a single second in the contest as the Golden Eagles continually increased its lead with each passing minute. Al Durham led with 16 points.

St. John’s (9-3, 1-0 Big East) successfully opened its league schedule with a win on Wednesday, downing DePaul with an 89-84 victory at home. The Red Storm was able to gain the edge in the last 10 minutes after a back-and-forth affair throughout a majority of the evening. Julian Champagnie had a monster night, putting up 34 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

How to watch Providence vs. St. John’s

When: Saturday, January 8, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports or Sox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -4

Total: 145

The Pick

Providence -4

We’re going with Providence here just on sheer motivation. The Friars are coming home from an embarrassing loss and will be chomping at the bit to put that behind them with a strong performance. Lay it with Providence.

