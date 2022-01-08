12 Houston vs. Wichita State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Houston Cougars continue to roll along in American Athletic Conference play on Saturday when welcoming down the Wichita State Shockers to the Fertitta Center.

Houston (13-2, 2-0 AAC) handled its business on Wednesday when picking up an 83-66 road victory at USF. The Cougars were a bit sluggish coming out of the opening tip but quickly rectified that by sprinting past the Bulls to pick up the win. Josh Carlton had a strong night from the field, dropping 30 points and 11 rebounds in the contest.

Wichita State (9-4, 0-1 AAC) is back in action for the first time in a week, where it fell 82-64 to Memphis in its conference opener on New Year’s Day. The Shockers shot just 30% from the field and couldn’t keep pace with a Tigers team that ran away from them as the game progressed. Tyson Etienne led with 17 points in the loss.

How to watch Wichita State vs. Houston

When: Saturday, January 8th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports or CBS Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -12.5

Total: 134

The Pick

Houston -12.5

Houston is a Top 15 teams in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor and is 10-5 against the spread this season. The team outflanks the Shockers in most categories and should be able to notch a huge victory at home on Saturday. Lay the points with the Cougars.

