#12 Houston vs. Wichita State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

No. 12 Houston returns home on Saturday for a conference showdown with Wichita State.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Houston at South Florida Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Houston Cougars continue to roll along in American Athletic Conference play on Saturday when welcoming down the Wichita State Shockers to the Fertitta Center.

Houston (13-2, 2-0 AAC) handled its business on Wednesday when picking up an 83-66 road victory at USF. The Cougars were a bit sluggish coming out of the opening tip but quickly rectified that by sprinting past the Bulls to pick up the win. Josh Carlton had a strong night from the field, dropping 30 points and 11 rebounds in the contest.

Wichita State (9-4, 0-1 AAC) is back in action for the first time in a week, where it fell 82-64 to Memphis in its conference opener on New Year’s Day. The Shockers shot just 30% from the field and couldn’t keep pace with a Tigers team that ran away from them as the game progressed. Tyson Etienne led with 17 points in the loss.

How to watch Wichita State vs. Houston

When: Saturday, January 8th, 12 p.m. ET
Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX
TV: CBS
Where to live stream online: CBS Sports or CBS Sports App
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -12.5
Total: 134

The Pick

Houston -12.5

Houston is a Top 15 teams in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor and is 10-5 against the spread this season. The team outflanks the Shockers in most categories and should be able to notch a huge victory at home on Saturday. Lay the points with the Cougars.

