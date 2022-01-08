3 Purdue vs. Penn State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers have spent the week regrouping from a loss and will look to get back on track on Saturday when traveling east to face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Purdue (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) was clipped by Wisconsin on Monday, falling to the Badgers in a 74-69 loss. The Boilermakers clung onto a seven-point lead midway through the second half but let that slip away as the Badgers surged ahead to pull off the upset. Zach Edey was the most effective offensive weapon for Purdue, dropping 24 points along with 10 rebounds off the bench.

Penn State (7-5, 2-2 Big Ten) has opened the new calendar year with back-to-back conference victories, the latest coming in the form of a 74-70 road victory over Northwestern on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions trailed the Wildcats for a good portion of the action but managed to explode offensively in the final 10 minutes of the game to slip ahead for the win. Seth Lundy buried five threes in the contest and led all scorers with 23 points.

How to watch Purdue vs. Penn State

When: Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -9

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Over 159.5

Purdue is the top team in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and will be motivated to come firing out the gate after Monday’s loss. Penn State will be up for matching its opponent’s energy on offense, making the over a favorable play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.