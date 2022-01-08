11 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones have to be excited about their season as we get close to the halfway point, and they will head on the road for a game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night.

Iowa State (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) suffered their first loss of the season last week when they came five points short against the top-ranked Baylor Bears on New Year’s Day. The Cyclones are a completely one-sided team with one of the top defenses in the country with an offense that rates outside the top 150 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. Izaiah Brockington has been the best offensive player with 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, both of which lead the team.

Oklahoma (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) is coming off a more recent loss to Baylor as the Sooners fell short on Tuesday night. Oklahoma has very balanced scoring with five players scoring more than nine points per game, but they are led by Tanner Groves, who’s averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

When: Saturday, January 8th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: ESPNU

Live updates and stats:

Odds

Spread: Oklahoma -6

Total: 128

The Pick

Oklahoma -6

The Sooners are much better offensively in this matchup, and this is a better betting spot for them. Oklahoma will return home with an extra day of rest, while Iowa State will be traveling for the first of consecutive road games. The Sooners will see a significant step down in competition and should cover this number at home.

