1 Baylor vs. TCU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The top-ranked Baylor bears will return to the floor on Saturday night when they head on the road for a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Baylor (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) has been fantastic as the defending champions from last season without a loss as we get closer to the two-month point of the year. The Bears rate No. 1 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and they are inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

TCU (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a COVID pause and hasn’t played since December 21st, so this is about as tough as it gets for the first game back. The Horned Frogs’ lone loss of the season came in a November defeat against Santa Clara, but they won seven in a row since then. TCU is outside the top 50 overall in KenPom.

How to watch Baylor vs. TCU

When: Saturday, January 8th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

TV: BIG12|ESPN+

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -9.5

Total: 143

The Pick

Baylor -9.5

Playing against the No. 1 team in the country is the worst-case scenario for a team that is trying to come back from a COVID-19 pause. The Bears are in a great position to potentially repeat as national champions, and they won’t have many issues in this matchup with a few days in between games.

