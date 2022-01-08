6 Kansas vs. #25 Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks will look for their ninth consecutive victory when they take on the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon in what should be an entertaining Big 12 matchup.

Kansas (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) is so close to being undefeated through the first two months of the season as their lone loss came through a buzzer beater against the Dayton Flyers the day after Thanksgiving. The Jayhawks have one of the best offenses in the country as they rate inside the top five in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) has been without their top scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. since December 14th with a back injury, so check the injury reports prior to game time to see if he will be back on the floor. The Red Raiders play fantastic defense and are as good as any team in the country on that end of the floor, but Texas Tech has not been great offensively.

How to watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech

When: Saturday, January 8th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -4.5

Total: 140

The Pick

Texas Tech +4.5

This is a pretty good situational spot for the Red Raiders as they’re returning to their home court for the first time since December 28th, while Kansas is traveling for a road game for the second consecutive time this week. Texas Tech is the best defense the Jayhawks have faced all season, so let’s ride with the Red Raiders on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.