15 Alabama vs. Missouri: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide will head on the road for a game against the struggling Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Alabama (11-3, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a pair of impressive wins over the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators behind one of the best offenses in the country. The Crimson Tide are inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom, but they can struggle defensively.

Missouri (6-7, 0-1 SEC) had their matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs postponed earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues in the Tigers program, so we’ll see who is all available on Saturday. Head coach Cuonzo Martin said Missouri will be without three scholarship players for this game.

How to watch Alabama vs. Missouri

When: Saturday, January 8th, 3:30 p.m. et

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Total: 148

The Pick

Alabama -13.5

The Crimson Tide offense rates No. 9 in adjusted offensive efficiency, while Missouri is outside of the top 200 in that category. When you consider the Tigers are also going to be missing a few pieces to their rotation, Alabama should be in blowout mode despite playing in their second consecutive road matchup.

