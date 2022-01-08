19 Villanova vs. DePaul: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Villanova Wildcats have been rolling in Big East play and will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday afternoon at the DePaul Blue Demons.

Villanova (10-4, 3-1 Big East) have tallied three straight wins in league play and came up with its latest one on Wednesday when dunking Creighton for a 75-41 blowout victory. The Wildcats held the Blue Jays to a combined 13 points in the middle 20 minutes of the game and poured it on the rest of the way. Justin Moore led the offensive effort with 22 points.

DePaul (9-4, 0-3 Big East) is still seeking its first conference victory of the season and came up just short on Wednesday when falling to St. John’s 89-84. The Blue Demons led midway through the second half but it wasn’t enough as Red Storm re-took control down the stretch. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Villanova vs. DePaul

When: Saturday, January 8th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports or Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -7.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

DePaul +7.5

DePaul is 9-4 against the spread this season and its losses have mostly been close. With a big home game against a ranked conference foe, the Blue Demons will find a way to cover.

