14 Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Texas Longhorns will hit the road to Stillwater, OK, on Saturday for a Big 12 weekend showdown at Oklahoma State.

Texas (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) is two-for-two in league play so far and was able to pick up a 70-57 road victory at Kansas State on Tuesday. Trailing at the half, the Longhorns flipped the script defensively to open up the second period, allowing just six points in the first 10 minutes of the frame. That allowed for them to take the lead and establish a cushion to win. Timmy Allen put up 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Oklahoma State (7-5, 0-1 Big 12) was unsuccessful in its league opener on Tuesday, falling 74-63 to Kansas. The Cowboys were coming off a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19 issues within the program and still kept things close for about half. However, the Jayhawks hit the gas down the stretch and pulled away. Isaac Likekele was the only Cowboy to score in double digits, putting up 16 points along with 12 rebounds in the setback.

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

When: Saturday, January 8th, DAY, 2:00 p.m.

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -2.5

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Texas -2.5

Texas is only 7-7 against the spread this season but as a Top 25 team, it should be able to cover a four-point spread against a flawed OSU ball club. Lay the points with the ‘Horns.

