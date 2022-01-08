9 Auburn vs. Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers currently have one of the longest winning streaks in the nation and will look to keep it going on Saturday when hosting the Florida Gators.

Auburn (13-1, 2-0 SEC) is riding a 10-game winning streak into this matchup and is coming off an 81-66 road thumping of South Carolina on Tuesday. The Tigers grabbed control early in the conference matchup and never looked back. Wendell Green came off the bench to drop 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Florida (9-4, 0-1 SEC) stumbled in its conference opener on Wednesday, falling at home to Alabama 83-70. The Gators were cruising along in the first half before the game got away from them, only putting up 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Colin Castleton had 19 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Florida vs. Auburn

When: Saturday, January 8th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -7.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Auburn -7.5

Auburn is 10-4 against the spread this season and has a Top 10 defense in adjusted efficiency this season. The Tigers should stifle the Gators from the field and do enough to comfortably cover at home.

