5 UCLA vs. California: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 5 UCLA Bruins will jump right back into Pac-12 play on Saturday night when heading up the coast the face the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, CA.

UCLA (9-1, 1-0 Pac-12) finally returned from a near month-long pause due to COVID-19 issues on Thursday when it dump trucked Long Beach State for a 96-78 victory. This was the second matchup between the two teams this season as the Bruins had to re-arrange its schedule and find an opponent when returning from the break. Jules Bernard had 22 points and five assists in the win.

Cal (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) was thumped by another opponent from Los Angeles on Thursday, falling 77-63 to USC at home. The Bears were outrebounded 39-24 in the loss and couldn’t keep pace with the Trojans. Grant Anticevich led with 19 points and four rebounds.

How to watch UCLA vs. California

When: Saturday, January 8th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -8.5

Total: 134

The Pick

UCLA -8.5

Cal is an impressive 11-4 against the spread this season but as UCLA gets back into a rhythm, it should be able to handle a 8.5-point spread against a team ranked 100th in KenPom. Lay it with the Bruins.

