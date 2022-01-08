2 Duke vs. Miami: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are back in action at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night when playing host to the Miami Hurricanes in ACC action.

Duke (12-1, 2-0 ACC) extended its winning streak to five on Tuesday by handling Georgia Tech with a 69-57 victory at home. The Blue Devils held the Yellow Jackets to just 33% shooting for the evening and overpowered them on the glass. Freshman Paolo Banchero once again came through with a good performance, dropping 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Miami (12-3, 4-0 ACC) is riding an eight-game winning streak into Durham, NC, and would definitely break into the AP poll with an upset here. The Hurricanes were last in action on Wednesday, where they erased a 14-point halftime deficit to edge Syracuse with an 88-87 victory. UM came firing on all cylinders with 58 points in the second half and were led by Charlie Moore, who finished with 25 points and six assists on the night.

How to watch Duke vs. Miami

When: Saturday, January 8th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN or ESPN App with cable login

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -15

Total: 153

The Pick

Miami +15

We’ll have two of the hottest teams in the ACC clashing in front of the Cameron Crazies on a Saturday. Miami is suspect on the defensive end but makes up for it with an efficient offense, so this could get pointsy. The over is a good play but so is taking the points with the Hurricanes. They’ll keep it competitive.

