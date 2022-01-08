18 Tennessee vs. #21 LSU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

One of two ranked matchups in college basketball on Saturday will emanate from Baton Rouge, LA, where the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers will pay a visit to the No. 21 LSU Tigers.

Tennessee (10-3, 1-1 SEC) bounced back from a loss in its conference opener when surviving a 66-60 overtime scare from Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Vols forced 27 turnovers throughout the ballgame and gradually pulled away in the extra period to pick up the win. Santiago Vescovi had 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win.

LSU (13-1, 1-1 SEC) also bounced back from a loss by taking down Kentucky with a 65-60 win on Tuesday. It was a rollercoaster affair and the Tigers were able to own the final 10 minutes of action to pick up the win. Tari Eason came off the bench and dropped 13 points and six rebounds in the win.

How to watch Tennessee vs. LSU

When: Saturday, January 8th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -1.5

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Under 133.5

These are the top two teams in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. Both of these teams specialize in forcing a high volume of turnovers and LSU in particular is stifling teams from the field. This should be a hard-fought defensive battle so take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.