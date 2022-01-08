4 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

After having a handful of games postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 over the past few weeks, the No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs will finally return to action on Saturday when opening West Coast Conference play against the Pepperdine Waves.

Gonzaga (11-2) was last in action on December 28 when it hammered North Alabama for a 93-63 victory. As it stands, the Bulldogs have the No. 2 ranked offense in adjusted efficiency and the No. 13 ranked defense in that same category. As expected, Drew Timme is leading the team offensively, averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Pepperdine (6-9) is also in action for the first time in weeks, last playing in a 96-69 victory over Westmont on December 23. Maxwell Lewis put up 27 points and nine rebounds in that win.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

When: Saturday, January 8th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

TV: WCC Network (Out of Market Only)

Where to live stream online: WCC Network or on the Stadium app for iOS, Android, Roku, FireTV

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -29

Total: 154.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -29

Rust may play a factor on both sides, but the Zags still overwhelm the Wave on all areas of the floor. Lay the points with the Bulldogs here.

