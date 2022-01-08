Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Clippers on Saturday

The Saturday afternoon NBA slate brings us out west where the red hot Memphis Grizzlies will invade Crypto.com Arena to meet the Los Angeles Clippers.

Memphis (26-14) extended its winning streak to seven on Thursday by dismantling the Pistons for a 118-88 victory. The Grizzlies completely bullied their opponent on the inside, outrebounding the Pistons 61-39 and outscoring them in the paint 70-42. Ja Morant is inching closer and closer to an All-Star game selection and he dropped 22 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the win. He is listed as doubtful for today’s game with a thigh injury.

Los Angeles (19-20) was outgunned against the Suns on Thursday and it showed, falling to the reigning Western Conference champions 106-89. With Paul George still out with his elbow injury, Marcus Morris stepped up for the Clippers with 26 points and eight rebounds.

Memphis enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 213.5.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +2.5

There will be a lack of star power in this game with George still sidelined for L.A. and Morant possibly sitting out for the afternoon. Memphis will also be without a major inside presence in Steven Adams, who is currently in health and safety protocols. These absences should allow for the Clippers to find an edge so take the points with the home team.

Over/Under: Over 213.5

With no Adams and only Jaren Jackson Jr. to deal with inside, the Clippers will have an easier time getting points in the paint today. Hammer the over in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.