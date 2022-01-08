Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Hornets on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks head to the South to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. The Bucks will be without PG Jrue Holiday, who was placed into health and safety protocols earlier in the week. Milwaukee also has a few other rotation players in COVID-19 protocols and are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The Hornets continue to be fun. Charlotte dropped 140 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Kelly Oubre went off for 32 points off the bench, shooting 9-of-14 from downtown. The Hornets as a team shot nearly 60 percent from distance against Detroit. Now the Hornets will have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and a tough Bucks defense.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucks vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +1.5

This line is interesting. Because the Bucks are missing so many players, the Hornets are favored at home by 1.5 points. Milwaukee just took down the Nets with KD and James Harden pretty easily on the road. Be on the look out for other Bucks’ players resting on the B2B, otherwise I think Milwaukee has a pretty good shot of picking up another win tonight. Giannis only played 27 minutes against Brooklyn and was dominant. He should be fine to go the distance tonight and the Hornets have no answer for the MVP.

Over/Under: Under 234.5

This total is very high and there’s reason to believe the offenses are slowed a bit. Like I said, the Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back and are missing key players. The Hornets don’t play defense but they should also be slowed more on offense against Milwaukee. Even if this game stays close, getting to the over at 235 total points seems like a lot to ask. The Hornets aren’t going to shoot 60 percent from three again.

