Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Pacers on Saturday

Saturday’s NBA schedule features an east vs. west showdown in Indianapolis as the Indiana Pacers welcomes the Utah Jazz to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Utah (28-11) was extremely shorthanded last night in a 122-108 road loss to the Raptors. Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles were in health and safety protocols while the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson were all out with various injuries. The left Eric Paschall and Elijah Hughes to hold down the fort, combining for 55 points in the loss.

Indiana (14-25) is deep into a six-game losing streak and last suffered a 129-121 defeat at the hands of the Nets on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis dropped a triple-double in the loss, putting up 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Lance Stephenson followed him with 30 points as well.

Utah enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 222.5.

Jazz vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +2.5

There’s still a huge question mark about who will step onto the floor for the Jazz tonight as they travel down from Toronto. Meanwhile, the Pacers have had a few days to rest and prepare for this showdown. Take the points with the home team.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

Wednesday’s game against the Nets was an outlier for a Pacers club that generally doesn’t get above 106 points on an average night. Take the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.