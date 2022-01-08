Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Celtics on Saturday

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have a rematch at TD Garden on Saturday night. On Thursday night, the Celtics were coasting to an easy win over the Knicks at MSG. Boston led by 16 points at halftime before allowing New York to come all the way back, winning on an RJ Barrett buzzer-beating 3-pointer for an 108-105 victory. The Celtics will look to shake off that L and split the back-to-back at home.

Let’s take a look at the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Knicks-Celtics.

Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +7

There’s a chance the Knicks won’t have Evan Fournier, who scored 41 points in the comeback win the other night. Even so, it’s hard to trust the Celtics given how often they blow leads. The Knicks are close to full strength, only missing PG Kemba Walker and C Nerlens Noel. If New York can hit 3-pointers and clamp down on Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown, the Knicks should be able to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

The previous meeting went over this total. There’s also the fact the spread is a bit high. If the Celtics do pull away again, it means the Knicks will be chucking and trying to get back into the game similar to Thursday. A closer game means the potential for overtime. If Fournier is in, that helps this bet. Not to say that Fournier being ruled out should swing us in the other direction entirely. The two teams have combined to go 5-2 on the over in their past seven games combined.

