Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Suns on Saturday

The Saturday night NBA schedule will bring us a battle of two fire-based entities in the desert as the Phoenix Suns play host to the Miami Heat.

Phoenix (30-8) has successfully reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference standings this week and helped themselves on Thursday with a 106-89 victory over the Clippers. The Suns played a crisp game and got a triple-double out of Chris Paul, who put up 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory. Cameron Johnson led the scoring effort with 24 points.

Miami (24-15) is nearing the end of its six-game road trip and last toppled the Blazers in a 115-109 victory on Wednesday. The shorthanded Heat got a huge effort from Max Strus, who dropped 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win. Both P.J. Tucker and Omer Yurtseven had double-doubles on the evening.

Phoenix enters the game as an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.5.

Heat vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -8.5

The Heat still have several players on the injury report entering this matchup, while the Suns are getting back Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, and JaVale McGee from health and safety protocols. Lay the points with Phoenix at home.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

Miami is the second-most over-friendly team in the league and will still find a way to put up its fair share of points despite being shorthanded. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.