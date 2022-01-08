Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, January 8

It’s a light slate Saturday in the NBA with just six games on tap, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be good value when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of the best props in the association for Saturday. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum, over 25.5 points (-110)

In his last 14 games, Tatum is averaging 27.9 points per game. Even with Jaylen Brown being in and out of the lineup, Tatum’s production hasn’t really been affected. He just got done dropping 36 on the Knicks Thursday, so expect the small forward to keep his scoring run going against the same opponent Saturday.

Reggie Jackson, over 4.5 assists (+120)

In four games since returning from the league’s protocols, Jackson is averaging 2.8 assists per game. However, he’s at 4.0 per game on the season and was dishing out 5.2 per game over 10 contests before hitting the protocols. Back him to reach that mark again against the Grizzlies, especially with Ja Morant out and Paul George not being the lead facilitator for the Clippers.

Deandre Ayton double-double vs. Heat (+110)

Ayton is coming back after a lengthy stint in the protocols and gets a favorable matchup against the Heat. Bam Adebayo is still out and Miami’s frontcourt doesn’t exactly have the personnel to stop Ayton, who will be looking for a big game in his return. Back the Phoenix center to get a double-double in Saturday’s game.

